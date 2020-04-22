Zacks: Analysts Set $9.00 Target Price for Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH)

Shares of Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $9.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Jerash Holdings (US) an industry rank of 241 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JRSH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Jerash Holdings (US) stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.68. 1,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,913. Jerash Holdings has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $7.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.17. The company has a current ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $53.23 million, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.98.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $25.45 million during the quarter. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 7.52%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jerash Holdings will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,786 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jerash Holdings (US) during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, crew neck shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

