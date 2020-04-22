Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) will announce earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Upwork’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.07). Upwork posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Upwork will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.25). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Upwork.

Get Upwork alerts:

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $80.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.43 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.89%.

A number of analysts have commented on UPWK shares. Citigroup cut shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Guggenheim cut Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Upwork from $19.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Upwork from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

UPWK traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.58. 22,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,445,821. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Upwork has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $20.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.75 million, a P/E ratio of -54.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.19.

In other Upwork news, Director Gregory C. Gretsch bought 150,000 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $1,206,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 23,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total transaction of $131,558.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,831.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 375,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,015,750 and have sold 103,452 shares valued at $823,785. 40.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Upwork by 151.1% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Upwork in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Upwork by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 2,420.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upwork (UPWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.