Zacks: Brokerages Expect Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Worthington Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Worthington Industries reported earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Worthington Industries will report full year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Worthington Industries.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.50 million. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 15.82%. Worthington Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on WOR. Cfra raised Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

NYSE WOR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,441. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.35. Worthington Industries has a 12 month low of $19.28 and a 12 month high of $44.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.66%.

In related news, CFO Joseph B. Hayek purchased 1,500 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.25 per share, for a total transaction of $39,375.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 118,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,105,768.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOR. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Worthington Industries by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

