Zacks: Brokerages Set $16.50 Target Price for XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Shares of XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $16.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given XPEL an industry rank of 227 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on XPEL from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of XPEL by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 75,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL during the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in XPEL during the 4th quarter valued at about $987,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPEL in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in XPEL in the first quarter valued at about $382,000. Institutional investors own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPEL stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,691. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. XPEL has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The stock has a market cap of $303.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average of $13.17.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $39.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 million. On average, equities analysts expect that XPEL will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands. The company offers paint protection films; headlight protection; automotive window films; and plotters. It also provides apparel, merchandise, aftercare products, paint protection films, microfiber products, install tools, and paint protection film install tolls through online.

