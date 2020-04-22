Zacks: Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) Given $20.17 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $20.17 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.41 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Eagle Bancorp Montana an industry rank of 216 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts recently commented on EBMT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Eagle Bancorp Montana from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.50 price target on the stock.

EBMT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.21. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.63 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.31. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a one year low of $11.74 and a one year high of $22.98.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $16.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.84%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBMT. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 58,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. 34.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

