Zacks: Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) has earned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Zacks has also assigned Erie Indemnity an industry rank of 16 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

NASDAQ:ERIE traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $177.03. 554,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,801. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.84 and its 200-day moving average is $168.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Erie Indemnity has a 1-year low of $130.20 and a 1-year high of $270.23.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $596.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.20 million. Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 12.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Erie Indemnity will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

In other news, Director Eugene C. Connell bought 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $139.82 per share, for a total transaction of $38,450.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,995.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 45.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,323,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 22.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,819,000 after acquiring an additional 137,183 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 63.8% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 21,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Erie Indemnity in the fourth quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Erie Indemnity by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.36% of the company’s stock.

Erie Indemnity Company Profile

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

