Zacks: Federated Hermes Inc (NYSE:FHI) Given $23.80 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Federated Hermes Inc (NYSE:FHI) has earned an average broker rating score of 2.20 (Buy) from the five analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. Federated Hermes’ rating score has improved by 21.4% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus target price of $23.80 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.70 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Federated Hermes an industry rank of 215 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FHI shares. ValuEngine cut Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Federated Hermes from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of FHI traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,340. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.56. Federated Hermes has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $38.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $358.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.04 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 20.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Federated Hermes will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

