Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) to Buy

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $72.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.04% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Allakos Inc. is a clinical stage bio-technology company. It discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of allergic, inflammatory and proliferative diseases. Allakos Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get Allakos alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allakos in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Allakos in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Shares of ALLK traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.26. 9,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,146. Allakos has a 12-month low of $30.32 and a 12-month high of $139.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.99 and a beta of 0.45.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts predict that Allakos will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Allakos by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,001,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,565,000 after purchasing an additional 592,503 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Allakos by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,067,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,877,000 after buying an additional 572,648 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 141.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 767,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,365,000 after buying an additional 449,407 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Allakos by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,386,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,690,000 after buying an additional 327,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Allakos by 972.0% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 346,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,255,000 after acquiring an additional 314,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allakos (ALLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.