Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diversified Healthcare Trust is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust. It owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants amd senior living communities as well as wellness centers. Diversified Healthcare Trust, formerly known as Senior Housing Properties Trust, is based in Newton, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James raised Diversified Healthcare Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. TheStreet downgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Diversified Healthcare Trust from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.85.

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,326,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,771. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.07. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.21. The firm has a market cap of $589.97 million, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.25). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $256.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 149,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,758 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

