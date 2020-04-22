Zacks: IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA (NASDAQ:IRCP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA (NASDAQ:IRCP) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.
Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $18.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given IRSA Propiedades Comerciales an industry rank of 204 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
Several analysts have commented on IRCP shares. ValuEngine upgraded IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.
Shares of IRCP stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.57. 2,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,380. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.86. The firm has a market cap of $217.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.41. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $22.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.
IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.02 million during the quarter. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales had a negative return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 165.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IRSA Propiedades Comerciales will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About IRSA Propiedades Comerciales
IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA operates as an investment arm of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA Alto Palermo SA engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing, management, and operation of shopping centers, as well as residential and commercial complexes in Argentina. As of June 30, 2007, it owned and operated ten shopping centers covering a total of 264,995 square meters in Argentina, including six in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and four in the provinces of Cordoba, Mendoza, Salta, and Santa Fe; and a condominium called Torres de Abasto located in front of the Abasto Shopping Center in Buenos Aires.
