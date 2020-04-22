Zacks: IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA (NASDAQ:IRCP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA (NASDAQ:IRCP) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $18.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given IRSA Propiedades Comerciales an industry rank of 204 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts have commented on IRCP shares. ValuEngine upgraded IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRCP. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 75,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 20,096 shares during the last quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd raised its position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 70,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 18,865 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 575,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,638,000 after buying an additional 11,553 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 259.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. 5.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IRCP stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.57. 2,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,380. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.86. The firm has a market cap of $217.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.41. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $22.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.02 million during the quarter. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales had a negative return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 165.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IRSA Propiedades Comerciales will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IRSA Propiedades Comerciales

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA operates as an investment arm of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA Alto Palermo SA engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing, management, and operation of shopping centers, as well as residential and commercial complexes in Argentina. As of June 30, 2007, it owned and operated ten shopping centers covering a total of 264,995 square meters in Argentina, including six in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and four in the provinces of Cordoba, Mendoza, Salta, and Santa Fe; and a condominium called Torres de Abasto located in front of the Abasto Shopping Center in Buenos Aires.

