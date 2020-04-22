Zacks: Niu Technologies – (NASDAQ:NIU) Given $9.50 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Niu Technologies – (NASDAQ:NIU) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $9.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.02) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Niu Technologies an industry rank of 227 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

NIU has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Niu Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub cut Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Niu Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,465,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 149.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 197,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 118,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IDG Accel China Growth Fund III Associates L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,987,000. Institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

NIU traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.59. 3,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,695. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.55 million, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.51. Niu Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.33 and a 52-week high of $10.71.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $77.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.60 million. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 9.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that Niu Technologies will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart e-scooters in the People's Republic of China. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The company sells and services its products through city partner system, as well as through own online store and third-party e-commerce platforms.

