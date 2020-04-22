ZEON Price Reaches $0.0014 on Top Exchanges (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 22nd. ZEON has a total market capitalization of $35.41 million and $31,053.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZEON token can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and P2PB2B. Over the last week, ZEON has traded up 3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014056 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $192.44 or 0.02707616 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00220238 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00059339 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00051592 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000764 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,631,716,490 tokens. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network . The Reddit community for ZEON is /r/ZeonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZEON’s official website is zeon.network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZEON Token Trading

ZEON can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

