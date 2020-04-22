ZIM (OTCMKTS:ZIMCF) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.06

Shares of Zim Corp (OTCMKTS:ZIMCF) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.05. ZIM shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 1,015 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06.

ZIM (OTCMKTS:ZIMCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter. ZIM had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 5.86%.

ZIM Corporation provides software products and services for the database and mobile markets in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Singapore, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Mobile and Enterprise Software. It develops and sells ZIM integrated development environment (IDE) software, an enterprise software for use in the design, development, and management of information databases and mission critical applications.

