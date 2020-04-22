Zoo Digital Group (LON:ZOO) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $66.96

Shares of Zoo Digital Group plc (LON:ZOO) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $66.96 and traded as low as $65.00. Zoo Digital Group shares last traded at $67.50, with a volume of 44,956 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $51.07 million and a P/E ratio of 26.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 50.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 66.90.

Zoo Digital Group Company Profile (LON:ZOO)

ZOO Digital Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions to simplify the management of global distribution operations for creative organizations in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates through three segments: Localisation, Digital Packaging, and Software Licensing.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Zoo Digital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoo Digital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.