$0.05 EPS Expected for Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Denbury Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.07. Denbury Resources posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denbury Resources will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Denbury Resources.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $310.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.73 million. Denbury Resources had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Denbury Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $0.25 price objective on shares of Denbury Resources in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut Denbury Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on Denbury Resources from $1.10 to $1.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Denbury Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Denbury Resources during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Denbury Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Denbury Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Denbury Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Denbury Resources by 283.2% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 37,131 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 27,442 shares in the last quarter. 70.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DNR traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.31. The company had a trading volume of 108,118,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,288,694. The company has a market capitalization of $90.83 million, a PE ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 3.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.90. Denbury Resources has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $2.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Denbury Resources Company Profile

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

