$0.37 EPS Expected for Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.42. Ready Capital posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $1.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ready Capital.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 31.74%. The company had revenue of $23.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.43 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Ready Capital from $17.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.58.

In other news, President Jack J. Ross bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $238,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Todd M. Sinai bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.27 per share, for a total transaction of $25,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,410.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 76,272 shares of company stock worth $689,160. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ready Capital stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.00. 207,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,494. Ready Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.09 million, a PE ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.86 and a 200 day moving average of $13.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 26.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.90%.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

