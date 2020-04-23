-$0.40 EPS Expected for SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, June 11th.

On average, analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.02) to ($1.39). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($1.76). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SpringWorks Therapeutics.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03).

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWTX. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. SpringWorks Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SWTX traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.43. 281,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,920. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.95 and a 200 day moving average of $28.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.85. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.02 and a 1-year high of $43.90.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its advanced product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

