-$0.42 EPS Expected for Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) will announce ($0.42) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.45). Bassett Furniture Industries reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1,150%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.20). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.69 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bassett Furniture Industries.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $112.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.95 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BSET shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Bassett Furniture Industries from $15.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th.

Shares of BSET stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.89. 7,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,259. The company has a market capitalization of $52.71 million, a P/E ratio of -42.86 and a beta of 1.40. Bassett Furniture Industries has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.11%.

In other Bassett Furniture Industries news, CEO Robert H. Spilman, Jr. bought 8,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $86,321.90. Also, CEO Robert H. Spilman, Jr. purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $178,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,758.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 66,890 shares of company stock valued at $455,122 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSET. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $418,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 111,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 20,625 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 198,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bassett Furniture Industries (BSET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.