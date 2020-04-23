$0.50 EPS Expected for Trane (NYSE:TT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Trane (NYSE:TT) to post $0.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Trane’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.41. Trane posted earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trane will report full year earnings of $4.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $5.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $5.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Trane.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). Trane had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TT. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Trane from $114.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Trane in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Trane from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Trane in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Trane in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trane presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.82.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TT. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in shares of Trane in the first quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane during the first quarter worth $413,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Trane in the first quarter valued at $347,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Trane during the first quarter worth about $8,397,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TT traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.74. The stock had a trading volume of 130,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,788. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.29. The company has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.20. Trane has a one year low of $32.58 and a one year high of $146.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Trane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.28%.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

