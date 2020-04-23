-$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) This Quarter

Analysts expect Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) to announce earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.49). Aquestive Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.59) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.86) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($1.69). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.96). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aquestive Therapeutics.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $16.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.78 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQST. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $13,095,000. Wildcat Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $2,650,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 330.9% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 311,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 239,243 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $932,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $607,000. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AQST traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $3.65. 321,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,885. Aquestive Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $10.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.38.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

