$1.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) This Quarter

Analysts expect Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) to report $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Dover’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03. Dover posted earnings of $1.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Dover will report full-year earnings of $5.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $6.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.39 to $6.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share.

DOV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Dover from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $127.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Dover from $125.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

Shares of DOV traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.01. 827,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,186. Dover has a twelve month low of $62.95 and a twelve month high of $120.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.88.

In related news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $36,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 346,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,644,384.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 400 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 357,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,887,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,522 shares of company stock valued at $662,751 in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

