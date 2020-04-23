11,250 Shares in Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) Purchased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KALA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $325,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 56,784 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 124,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 156,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 67,309 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 59.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Todd Bazemore acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajeev M. Shah acquired 6,337,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $49,999,995.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KALA traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.52. 40,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,855. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.57. The company has a market cap of $371.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.08. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $10.78.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 173.83% and a negative net margin of 1,553.29%. Equities analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KALA. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.60.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

