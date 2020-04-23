128,000 Shares in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Acquired by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 128,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,493,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 22,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 10,320 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 49,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 413.8% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 418,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,536,232.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALXN. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.43.

NASDAQ:ALXN traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.82. The stock had a trading volume of 800,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,552,282. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.35. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.67 and a 12-month high of $137.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.37.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 21.29%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.