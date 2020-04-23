1300 Smiles Limited (ASX:ONT) Insider Purchases A$10,100.83 in Stock

1300 Smiles Limited (ASX:ONT) insider Jason Smith purchased 1,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$5.06 ($3.59) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,100.83 ($7,163.71).

Shares of ONT stock traded up A$0.01 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting A$5.14 ($3.65). 2,443 shares of the stock traded hands. 1300 Smiles Limited has a twelve month low of A$4.69 ($3.33) and a twelve month high of A$6.60 ($4.68). The firm has a market cap of $109.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is A$5.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This is a boost from 1300 Smiles’s previous Interim dividend of $0.13. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. 1300 Smiles’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.47%.

1300SMILES Limited provides dental and management services in Australia. It enables the delivery of services to patients by offering the use of dental surgeries, practice management, and other services to self-employed dentists who carry on their own dental practices. The company also provides services in the areas of marketing, administration, billing and collections, and facilities certification and licensing to participating dentists; and support staff, equipment, and facilities, as well as sources various consumable goods.

