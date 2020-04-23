13,075 Shares in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Bought by HNP Capital LLC

HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 221.5% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 57.5% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000.

VXUS traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.73. 93,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,563,786. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.42 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%.

