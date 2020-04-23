15,773 Shares in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Purchased by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRSN. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisign by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 172,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,456,000 after buying an additional 32,643 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Verisign during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisign in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Verisign during the 4th quarter valued at $580,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Verisign during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VRSN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th.

Verisign stock traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $213.00. The stock had a trading volume of 939,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,324. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.27. Verisign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.77 and a twelve month high of $221.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.36 and a beta of 0.88.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). Verisign had a net margin of 49.71% and a negative return on equity of 41.23%. The firm had revenue of $319.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

About Verisign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

