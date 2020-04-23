32,315 Shares in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Bought by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. (NYSE:HIO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 32,315 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HIO. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 1.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 163,301 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 3,141.8% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 42,144 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 40,844 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 28,050 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 5,416.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 236,456 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 232,170 shares during the period.

Get Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd alerts:

In other Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.49 per share, with a total value of $523,500.00.

Shares of HIO stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $4.34. The company had a trading volume of 37,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,483. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.85. Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $5.28.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%.

Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. (NYSE:HIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.