6,000 Shares in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Purchased by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 46,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total transaction of $446,863.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,588.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $498.70. 304,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,048. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.21. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 12 month low of $325.43 and a 12 month high of $599.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $479.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $549.98.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 51.35% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.38%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHW. Goldman Sachs Group raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $583.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $650.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $566.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.33.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.