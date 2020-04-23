Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,457 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 6,234 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $9,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 9,596 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,256 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,491,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 529,600 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $46,001,000 after acquiring an additional 31,200 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,072,375 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,222,326,000 after acquiring an additional 610,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,124 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $869,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 568,733 shares of company stock valued at $50,878,762. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $93.94. The stock had a trading volume of 10,423,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,857,042. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.85 billion, a PE ratio of 47.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.93. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.22.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

ABT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

