Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Accenture from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Accenture in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $246.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.38.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $172.90. 3,024,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,092,425. Accenture has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $216.39. The firm has a market cap of $105.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Accenture will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total value of $2,069,621.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 25,153 shares in the company, valued at $5,316,841.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.18, for a total transaction of $149,778.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 24,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,325,019.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,957 shares of company stock worth $4,549,366. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

