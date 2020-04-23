Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 7,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Accenture by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total transaction of $2,069,621.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 25,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,316,841.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.31, for a total value of $269,208.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,714.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,957 shares of company stock valued at $4,549,366 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ACN shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, January 20th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.38.

Shares of ACN traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $172.76. 203,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,094,627. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $216.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

