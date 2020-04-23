ACCOR S A/S (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank

ACCOR S A/S (OTCMKTS:ACCYY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded ACCOR S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut ACCOR S A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ACCOR S A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of ACCOR S A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ACCOR S A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get ACCOR S A/S alerts:

Shares of ACCOR S A/S stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,794. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.87. ACCOR S A/S has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $9.56.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through Fastbooking, Availpro, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for travels agencies and corporates through Gekko solutions.

Featured Story: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for ACCOR S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCOR S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.