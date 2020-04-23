ACERINOX SA/ADR (ANIOY) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

ACERINOX SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) will announce its earnings results on Friday, April 24th.

ACERINOX SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. On average, analysts expect ACERINOX SA/ADR to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ANIOY remained flat at $$3.55 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.72. ACERINOX SA/ADR has a 12-month low of $2.97 and a 12-month high of $5.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average of $4.63.

Several research firms have recently commented on ANIOY. ValuEngine lowered ACERINOX SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut ACERINOX SA/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ACERINOX SA/ADR in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

About ACERINOX SA/ADR

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Products segment offers slabs, flats, coils, plates, sheets, circles, and flat bars. Its Long Products segment provides bars, angles, wires, and wire rods.

