ACERINOX SA/ADR (ANIOY) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

ACERINOX SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) will announce its earnings results on Friday, April 24th.
ACERINOX SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. On average, analysts expect ACERINOX SA/ADR to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of ANIOY remained flat at $$3.55 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.72. ACERINOX SA/ADR has a 12-month low of $2.97 and a 12-month high of $5.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average of $4.63.
About ACERINOX SA/ADR
Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Products segment offers slabs, flats, coils, plates, sheets, circles, and flat bars. Its Long Products segment provides bars, angles, wires, and wire rods.
