Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) vs. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Financial Comparison

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) and Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and Acorda Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCryst Pharmaceuticals 0 2 4 0 2.67 Acorda Therapeutics 1 4 1 0 2.00

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $7.90, indicating a potential upside of 142.33%. Acorda Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $10.57, indicating a potential upside of 887.54%. Given Acorda Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Acorda Therapeutics is more favorable than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and Acorda Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCryst Pharmaceuticals -222.99% -4,223.68% -83.05% Acorda Therapeutics -141.87% -22.18% -9.19%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and Acorda Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioCryst Pharmaceuticals $48.83 million 10.29 -$108.90 million ($0.94) -3.47 Acorda Therapeutics $192.41 million 0.27 -$272.97 million ($1.99) -0.54

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Acorda Therapeutics. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acorda Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.0% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Acorda Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acorda Therapeutics has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma. It is also developing BCX7353, an oral serine protease inhibitor and oral dose formulation that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hereditary angioedema; BCX9930, an oral factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials for mediated diseases; BCX9250, an oral activin receptor-like kinase-2 inhibitors that is in preclinical trials to treat fibrodysplasia ossificans progressive; and Galidesivir, an RNA dependent-RNA polymerase inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat various RNA viruses, including Marburg, Yellow Fever, Ebola, and Zika. The company has collaborations and in-license relationships with U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Seqirus UK Limited; Shionogi & Co., Ltd.; Green Cross Corporation; Mundipharma International Holdings Limited; and The University of Alabama at Birmingham, as well as Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and Industrial Research, Ltd. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. In addition, the company develops Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease; an inhaled triptan (zolmitriptan) for acute treatment of migraine by using the ARCUS drug delivery technology; SYN120, which is completed Phase II clinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease-related dementia; and BTT1023 (timolumab) for primary sclerosing cholangitis. Further, it develops rHIgM22, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of MS; and Cimaglermin alfa that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for heart failure patients. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Biogen Inc. for the development and commercialization of Ampyra. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.