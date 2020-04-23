Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Shares Gap Down to $0.18

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.18, but opened at $0.18. Actinium Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 8,226,896 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ATNM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATNM. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 295.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 407,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 304,549 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 489,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 174,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 95,333 shares during the last quarter.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, Iomab-B that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial as an induction and conditioning agent in patients over the age of 55 with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia prior to receiving a bone marrow transplant, also known as a hematopoietic stem cell transplant.

