ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Given “Hold” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ADDYY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. ADIDAS AG/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.00.

ADIDAS AG/S stock traded down $2.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $112.45. The company had a trading volume of 50,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,399. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.25. ADIDAS AG/S has a 1-year low of $87.65 and a 1-year high of $176.36.

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). ADIDAS AG/S had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Analysts anticipate that ADIDAS AG/S will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADDYY. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ADIDAS AG/S during the 4th quarter worth about $1,872,000. MAI Capital Management increased its position in ADIDAS AG/S by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in ADIDAS AG/S by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About ADIDAS AG/S

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

