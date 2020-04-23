ADOCIA/S (OTCMKTS:ADOCY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

ADOCIA/S (OTCMKTS:ADOCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.85% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Adocia SAS is a biotechnology company which is engaged in the development of insulin therapy. The Company develops a BioChaperone platform used for therapeutic protein delivery in regenerative medicine and chronic disease. Adocia SAS is based in Lyon, France. “

OTCMKTS:ADOCY remained flat at $$9.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 175 shares of the company were exchanged. ADOCIA/S has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $12.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.64. The stock has a market cap of $66.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.79.

Adocia SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, researches and develops formulations of pre-approved therapeutic proteins and peptides for the treatment of diabetes and other metabolic diseases. Its proprietary BioChaperone technological platform is designed and developed based on novel polymers, oligomers, and small molecules to enhance the effectiveness and/or safety of therapeutic proteins.

