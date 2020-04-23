Advance Nanotek Ltd (ASX:ANO) Insider Lev Mizikovsky Buys 3,097 Shares

Advance Nanotek Ltd (ASX:ANO) insider Lev Mizikovsky purchased 3,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$4.00 ($2.84) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,388.00 ($8,785.82).

Lev Mizikovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Advance Nanotek alerts:

On Tuesday, April 7th, Lev Mizikovsky purchased 100,000 shares of Advance Nanotek stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$3.50 ($2.48) per share, for a total transaction of A$350,000.00 ($248,226.95).

On Tuesday, March 10th, Lev Mizikovsky purchased 324,319 shares of Advance Nanotek stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$5.52 ($3.91) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,789,916.56 ($1,269,444.37).

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Lev Mizikovsky purchased 3,938 shares of Advance Nanotek stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$5.05 ($3.58) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,886.90 ($14,104.18).

On Friday, January 24th, Lev Mizikovsky 1,260 shares of Advance Nanotek stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $265.64 million and a P/E ratio of 27.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.79, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.96. Advance Nanotek Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$0.80 ($0.57) and a fifty-two week high of A$7.84 ($5.56). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is A$5.29.

Advance NanoTek Limited manufactures aluminum oxide powder, and zinc oxide dispersions and powder for use in the personal care sector in Australia, the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It produces and distributes dispersion of mineral-only UV filters in cosmetic emollients that are used for sunscreen, skincare, and pharmaceutical formulations, as well as alumina plate-like powders for use in cosmetic applications.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Nanotek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Nanotek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.