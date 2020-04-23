AES Corp (NYSE:AES) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,593,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 679,566 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.54% of AES worth $48,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of AES by 179.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AES by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AES in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of AES by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AES in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AES alerts:

In other AES news, VP Tish Mendoza acquired 3,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $30,067.20. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 111,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,858.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tarun Khanna acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.27 per share, for a total transaction of $48,461.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,461. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 39,293 shares of company stock worth $442,461. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AES. Bank of America raised AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised AES from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AES from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.79.

NYSE AES traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.84. 148,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,298,434. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. AES Corp has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $21.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. AES had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. AES’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AES Corp will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.1433 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. AES’s payout ratio is currently 41.91%.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AES Corp (NYSE:AES).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.