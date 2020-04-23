Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Upgraded by Desjardins to “Buy”

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) was upgraded by Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s FY2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

AFN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Ag Growth International from C$53.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Cormark lowered their target price on Ag Growth International from C$57.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James set a C$30.00 target price on Ag Growth International and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Ag Growth International from C$57.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Ag Growth International from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$40.43.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Shares of TSE:AFN traded up C$0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$22.67. 150,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,694. The company has a market cap of $417.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 223.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.72. Ag Growth International has a one year low of C$15.00 and a one year high of C$61.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$23.59 and a 200 day moving average of C$39.28.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grainvacs, and storm seed treaters; and permanent handling equipment, including TA tapered auger vertical blend systems, high-tonnage conveying systems, distributors, bulk weigh hoppers, enclosed belt conveyors, bucket elevators, rail and truck probes, VIS micro dosing systems, chain conveyors, truss and towers, screw feeders and conveyors, and spout and connections.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.