AgJunction (TSE:AJX) Shares Up 33.3%

AgJunction Inc (TSE:AJX) shares traded up 33.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24, 105,050 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 53% from the average session volume of 223,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The company has a market cap of $19.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34.

AgJunction (TSE:AJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.34 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that AgJunction Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AgJunction Inc provides hardware and software solutions for the precision agricultural industry worldwide. The company's products are used in precision machine guidance, steering, and flow control. It offers Outback guidance systems; Outback eDriveXC, eDriveTC, eDriveXD, and eDriveESi automated steering products; Outback STX and Outback MAX terminals; and AC110 application control products.

