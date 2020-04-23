Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.10% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Agnico Eagle for the first quarter of 2020 have been declining over the past month. The company maintains a solid exploration budget and is reinvesting in assets to expand output. Agnico Eagle expects to gain from the Kittila mine in Finland— the largest primary gold producer in Europe. Agnico Eagle is also focused on improving mine life across a number of properties, including Canadian Malartic, Pinos Altos, Kittila, Goldex and Creston Mascota. Agnico Eagle also has access to Canadian Malartic -a major contributor to the quarterly production. However, Agnico Eagle faces headwinds from higher expected costs in 2020. It has also withdrawn its gold production guidance for 2020 due to lower production activities at Quebec and Nunavut amid the coronavirus outbreak. Expected fall in gold demand is another worry.”

AEM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $72.92 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cfra dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.92.

NYSE AEM traded up $3.52 on Thursday, reaching $60.06. 3,090,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,218,977. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 45.52 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.88.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $753.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 263.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,471,638 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $460,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418,677 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,545,886 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $279,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,759 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,024,650 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $248,230,000 after acquiring an additional 23,071 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,843,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,928,414 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $118,810,000 after purchasing an additional 51,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

