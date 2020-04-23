Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Price Target Raised to C$100.00 at National Bank Financial

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$91.00 to C$100.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.37% from the stock’s current price.

AEM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cormark cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$93.50 to C$95.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of AEM stock traded up C$5.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$85.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,095,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,548. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of C$43.25 and a 12-month high of C$86.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$64.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$73.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$994.01 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sean Boyd acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$69.64 per share, with a total value of C$348,186.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 162,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,329,276.07. Also, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$69.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,946.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 69,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,827,183.30. Insiders bought 8,000 shares of company stock worth $547,532 over the last three months.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

