Aic Mines Limited (ASX:A1M) Insider Buys A$29,000.00 in Stock

Aic Mines Limited (ASX:A1M) insider Josef El-Raghy bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.29 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of A$29,000.00 ($20,567.38).

Josef El-Raghy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Josef El-Raghy bought 200,000 shares of Aic Mines stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.29 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of A$58,000.00 ($41,134.75).

On Wednesday, April 15th, Josef El-Raghy bought 144,709 shares of Aic Mines stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.29 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of A$41,965.61 ($29,762.84).

On Friday, April 17th, Josef El-Raghy bought 156,400 shares of Aic Mines stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.29 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of A$45,356.00 ($32,167.38).

The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.32. Aic Mines Limited has a 12 month low of A$0.28 ($0.20) and a 12 month high of A$0.46 ($0.33).

