Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE APD traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $212.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $45.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products & Chemicals has a 12 month low of $167.43 and a 12 month high of $257.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.86.

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $246.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Atlantic Securities raised Air Products & Chemicals to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $261.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Air Products & Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.21.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

