Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Airgain, Inc. is a provider of embedded antenna technologies. It offers antennas for the devices which are deployed in carrier, enterprise and residential wireless networks and systems, including set top boxes, access points, routers, gateways, media adapters and digital televisions. The company also offers residential wireless local area network or wireless fidelity to carriers, original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers and system designers. Airgain, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Get Airgain alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Airgain from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Airgain from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

NASDAQ:AIRG traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,839. The company has a market capitalization of $69.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.50 and a beta of 1.56. Airgain has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $16.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.32.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Airgain had a return on equity of 1.96% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $13.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 million. As a group, analysts predict that Airgain will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James K. Sims purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $39,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airgain by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 379,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 63,100 shares during the last quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airgain in the fourth quarter valued at about $432,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Airgain by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 31,920 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Airgain by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 23,568 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airgain in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. 49.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Airgain (AIRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.