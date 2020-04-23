Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA) Receives €9.85 Consensus PT from Analysts

Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €9.85 ($11.45).

AIXA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Independent Research set a €7.60 ($8.84) price target on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays set a €11.50 ($13.37) price objective on Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €12.50 ($14.53) price objective on Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Warburg Research set a €11.50 ($13.37) target price on Aixtron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €8.00 ($9.30) target price on Aixtron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

Shares of ETR AIXA traded up €0.01 ($0.01) on Monday, reaching €9.30 ($10.81). 669,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Aixtron has a 12 month low of €6.01 ($6.99) and a 12 month high of €11.59 ($13.48). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €8.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €8.98. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as upgrades and spare parts.

