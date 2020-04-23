Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter.

OTCMKTS AKZOY traded up $1.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,087. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.57. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.03. Akzo Nobel has a 52 week low of $16.47 and a 52 week high of $34.36.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AKZOY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Monday, March 30th. Societe Generale upgraded Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. HSBC upgraded Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Akzo Nobel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. The company offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials primarily under the Dulux, Coral, Levis, and Flexa brands.

