Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) PT Raised to C$8.00 at CIBC

Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$7.75 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.73% from the stock’s previous close.
ASR has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank raised Alacer Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Alacer Gold from C$6.25 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Alacer Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Alacer Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.21.
Alacer Gold stock traded up C$0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$7.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,376,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,104. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion and a PE ratio of 18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.65, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.48. Alacer Gold has a one year low of C$3.42 and a one year high of C$7.66.
About Alacer Gold
Alacer Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of mineral deposits in Turkey. It primarily holds an 80% interest in the Copler gold mine that is located in the Erzincan Province, east-central Turkey. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.
Further Reading: Circuit Breakers
Receive News & Ratings for Alacer Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alacer Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.