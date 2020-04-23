Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) PT Raised to C$8.00 at CIBC

Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$7.75 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.73% from the stock’s previous close.

ASR has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank raised Alacer Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Alacer Gold from C$6.25 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Alacer Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Alacer Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.21.

Get Alacer Gold alerts:

Alacer Gold stock traded up C$0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$7.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,376,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,104. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion and a PE ratio of 18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.65, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.48. Alacer Gold has a one year low of C$3.42 and a one year high of C$7.66.

Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The mining company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$206.59 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alacer Gold will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alacer Gold

Alacer Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of mineral deposits in Turkey. It primarily holds an 80% interest in the Copler gold mine that is located in the Erzincan Province, east-central Turkey. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Alacer Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alacer Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.