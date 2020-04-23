Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) PT Raised to C$9.00

Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$6.25 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.70% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on ASR. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Alacer Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alacer Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Alacer Gold from C$7.15 to C$7.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Alacer Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.21.
ASR stock traded up C$0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.16. 1,376,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,376,104. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.65. Alacer Gold has a 52 week low of C$3.42 and a 52 week high of C$7.66.
About Alacer Gold
Alacer Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of mineral deposits in Turkey. It primarily holds an 80% interest in the Copler gold mine that is located in the Erzincan Province, east-central Turkey. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.
