Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) PT Raised to C$9.00

Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$6.25 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ASR. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Alacer Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alacer Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Alacer Gold from C$7.15 to C$7.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Alacer Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.21.

ASR stock traded up C$0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.16. 1,376,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,376,104. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.65. Alacer Gold has a 52 week low of C$3.42 and a 52 week high of C$7.66.

Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The mining company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$206.59 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Alacer Gold will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alacer Gold

Alacer Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of mineral deposits in Turkey. It primarily holds an 80% interest in the Copler gold mine that is located in the Erzincan Province, east-central Turkey. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

